BJP’s Santosh meets Himachal leaders, seeks their feedback
BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh carried a message of unity from the central leadership for the state leaders at the time when the party is getting into the poll mode.
Santosh separately met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and state party chief Suresh Kashyap to gather feedback from the state leaders on the forthcoming elections.
Santosh participated in the Shimla Parliament meeting of former district and mandal presidents. More than 60 workers participated in the meeting.
The election was the primary agenda of the meeting held in Peterhoff, Shimla, and there was a two-way discussion at the meeting.
Santhosh took suggestions from all the participants in the meeting.
Party state president Suresh Kashyap said that old party workers and office-bearers have geared up for changing the traditions in Himachal politics and they were fully charged for the mission repeat in the state.
Workers are the backbone of any political organisation and the BJP has always given due respect to its workers, he said.
After today’s meeting, old party workers took a pledge to bring the BJP into power again and they volunteered to be a part of the election management team formed at different levels.
Hamirpur leaders complain of being ignored
Meanwhile, a meeting of former district and block BJP office-bearers held at Hamirpur witnessed an uproar. In the meeting presided over by the BJP national organising secretary, many leaders from Hamirpur alleged that they were ignored in the present government.
They alleged that only those having RSS and ABVP tags were given plum positions on boards, corporations and other departments.
They alleged that the former office-bearers who worked for the party for 40 to 45 years were not even being heard. Information about the programmes to be held at the sub-division and district level was not being given to them.
They also raised the demand that if the BJP wanted to win the election, then former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal must be fielded from the Hamirpur assembly seat.
Santosh assured the party workers that their issues will be conveyed to the high command.
He said BJP’s culture has no place for familism. He said in the past, Shanta Kumar and Dhumal were the chief ministers, and the present government is led by Jai Ram Thakur as CM, which reflects that the government is of the organisation and not individuals.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
