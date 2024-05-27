 BJP’s seats to be less than 250, says Yogendra Yadav - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi
BJP’s seats to be less than 250, says Yogendra Yadav

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
May 28, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav predicts INDIA bloc could win more seats than NDA in Lok Sabha elections, criticizes survey predictions.

Almost a week ahead of the election results for the Lok Sabha elections, psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav, predicted the possibility of “INDIA bloc winning more seats than the NDA”.

Yogendra Yadav.
Yogendra Yadav.

Sharing his “final” assessment, he said “As per the current political situation, the BJP is getting less than 250 seats. And if there is last push (anti-BJP votes) from UP and Bihar during the final phase, and I see the possibility thereof, then NDA may not even get a majority. This will give a possibility of INDIA bloc getting more seats than NDA.”

Without naming political analyst Prashant Kishore, who has predicted BJP’s victory, Yadav said, “Surveys are being used as a tool to spread lies. These surveys have wrong technical basis.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karam Prakash

    Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP’s seats to be less than 250, says Yogendra Yadav
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
