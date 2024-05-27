BJP’s seats to be less than 250, says Yogendra Yadav

Almost a week ahead of the election results for the Lok Sabha elections, psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav, predicted the possibility of “INDIA bloc winning more seats than the NDA”. Yogendra Yadav.

Sharing his “final” assessment, he said “As per the current political situation, the BJP is getting less than 250 seats. And if there is last push (anti-BJP votes) from UP and Bihar during the final phase, and I see the possibility thereof, then NDA may not even get a majority. This will give a possibility of INDIA bloc getting more seats than NDA.”

Without naming political analyst Prashant Kishore, who has predicted BJP’s victory, Yadav said, “Surveys are being used as a tool to spread lies. These surveys have wrong technical basis.”