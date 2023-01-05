BKU (Charuni) begins protest demanding hike in sugarcane SAP

: Farmers and activists affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) on Thursday started a five-day protest against the state government’s decision to not raise the state approved price (SAP) for sugarcane for this year’s crushing season.

The faction held the protest at all sugar mills in the state and also stopped weighing operations for two hours from 12 noon to 2 pm.

In Ambala, the protest was organised at Naraingarh Sugar Mills and in Yamunanagar, at Saraswati Sugar Mills.

Sanju Gudiana, district president, BKU Yamunanagar unit, said that the government has failed to increase the SAP, even when the cost of production has risen.

“Even if the government doesn’t pay heed to our demand, a mahapanchayat will be organised in Karnal on January 10 to decide the future course of action,” he said.

The Haryana government had last month decided to retain the last year’s SAP for the current crushing season.