Black flags mistakenly shown to Haryana MLAs at Naraingarh

It was a case of mistaken identity but it led to the disruption of an inspection tour of five Haryana MLAs at Naraingarh in Ambala on Thursday.

A delegation of five MLAs, led by Aseem Goel (Ambala), was shown black flags by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Gurnam Singh Charuni faction) protesting the fuel price hike.

Union spokesman Rajeev Sharma said, “We were protesting against the rising fuel prices and inflation. When we heard that Kurukshetra BJP MP Naib Singh Saini is visiting, we decided to show him black flags. Later, we realised that it was not Saini but Goel leading committee members.”

Besides Goel, MLAs Sita Ram Yadav (Ateli), Mohan Lal (Rai) and Congress legislators Neeraj Sharma (NIT-Faridabad) and Bharat Bhushan Batra (Rohtak), all members of the assembly committee on public undertakings, were inspecting the tree plantation drive at Kodwa Khurd village along with forest and tourism officials.

After their meeting at Kingfisher Resorts on national highway-44, protesters blocked the exit and the police had a tough time making way for the vehicles of principal secretary, forests, G Anupma, principal secretary, tourism, MD Sinha, committee joint secretary Naren Dutt and other officials.

The committee members returned without conducting the inspection. “The protesters mistook my vehicle for that of Saini’s. We called off the visit after the protest against the officials,” Goel said.