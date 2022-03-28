Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Blast near army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
Blast near army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

A blast occurred near an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but no loss of life was reported, officials said
A mysterious blast took place near the army camp of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByPTI, Srinagar

A blast occurred near an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but no loss of life was reported, officials said. “A mysterious blast took place near the camp of 21 Rashtriya Rifles at Zachaldara in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district,” one of the officials said. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. The nature of the blast was being ascertained, they added.

