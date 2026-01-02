Blast near Nalagarh police station in Himachal, no casualties reported

Panic gripped among the residents after an explosion shook the area near the Nalagarh police station in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. No casualties or injuries were reported, said officials. Police inspecting the site of the blast in Nalagarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The impact of the blast was such that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered. It is still not yet clear what caused the explosion, said officials. As a precautionary measure police evacuated the area and sealed it off.

Upon receiving information, Baddi superintendent of police (SP) and other officers arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Forensic teams also arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ruled out any terror-related angle. “There is no question of a big bomb or terrorist incident. The blast occurred at a place where scrap was stored. It could be due to gas or some other reason. The Forensic Science Laboratory team is investigating, and details will be shared after the report. As of now, there is no cause for concern,” Sukhu said.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman, on Thursday said, “The blast took place around 9.40 am on Thursday morning and the forensic team has collected samples from different locations. The explosion took place on land located behind the police station and not on police department property. There is a large accumulation of garbage as well as scrap at the site. At this stage, we cannot rule out the possibility of splinters or some explosive material being involved. A few trees in the vicinity were partially damaged due to the impact.”

The SP confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. He added that the cause that led to the blast and chemicals involved would be known after the forensic report. “While there have been no casualties, the glass in the police station’s investigation officer room was shattered. The glass in a canteen 40 to 45 metres away has also been shattered,” he added.

“No email or threatening call has been received so far and prima facie, no mischief of throwing explosives has been found. The CCTV footage are being scanned and investigations are underway,” the SP clarified.

“Lot of scrap is also piled in this area and explosion from paint or any other material is also a possibility”, he said while adding that instructions to the scrap dealers have been issued not to be negligent and take proper precautions.

He also appealed to the residents to report suspicious people or activity to the police, the SP said that there is no atmosphere of panic in the area and there is nothing to worry and the police would go to the roots of the case.