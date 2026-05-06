Blast outside Jalandhar BSF HQ sparks panic

A sudden high-intensity explosion involving a two-wheeler created panic outside the Punjab Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jalandhar on Tuesday evening. The blast took place around 8 pm on a busy road that connects the city to the Amritsar-New Delhi highway. Police personnel inspect the blast site near the BSF Chowk in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred in a parked Honda Activa scooter. The force of the blast was strong enough to scatter debris several meters away and damage nearby infrastructure, including a traffic signal pole and windowpanes of a building. Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud noise, followed by flames rising from the vehicle. The sudden blast led to chaos in the area, with people rushing away from the spot that is usually crowded in the evening hours.

The incident comes hours before chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit the city during his Shukrana Yatra on Wednesday and is slated to stay at his official residence in Old Baradari.

Soon after the incident, the Jalandhar police cordoned off the area and began an investigation. Senior officials, along with forensic teams, dog squads, and bomb disposal units, reached the site to examine the situation.

“Prima facie, the facts are that an Activa (scooter) parked outside the BSF headquarters caught fire. Till now, no foul play or evidence of the use of any sort of explosives has come to fore. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained,” said Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa. The owner of the vehicle, who works as a delivery agent, has been detained for questioning, she added.

“The owner, identified as Gurpreet Singh, has told police the mechanical service of his vehicle was due. We are verifying every detail,” she added.

The seat of the two-wheeler was blown away several meters, indicating that the explosion took place in the boot of the vehicle, officials said. The locals present at the scene told the police that they heard a loud thud from a two-wheeler, which immediately caught fire.

Randhawa said forensic experts are gathering evidence from the scene. “We have roped in the BSF teams, who are working with our forensic experts to know the exact reason behind the blast. Forensic teams have been collecting vital evidence and samples from the spot. The detailed statement regarding the reasons behind the explosion and fire will be issued once our initial investigation is over,” Randhawa said.

One of the police officials, privy to the probe, said the driver told them that he had parked his vehicle to deliver a package inside the BSF building. On way back, the explosion took place, the official said.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the law and order situation in the state and said that the explosion reflects lapses in the intelligence coordination and security preparedness.

Demanding a thorough time-bound investigation into the incident, Warring said, “The people of Punjab deserve safety and stability.”