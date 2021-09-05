Blended learning: Now, PU depts to get feedback questionnaires

With Panjab University (PU) deliberating on the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s blended learning proposal, the varsity panel in its meeting decided that questionnaires will be framed for departments to receive a coherent feedback from them.

The meeting of the varsity’s 17-member panel, headed by the dean university instructions (DUI), was held on Thursday. The panel was constituted after a majority of the PU teaching departments expressed reservations regarding the use of a blended mode of teaching and learning. The panel will prepare a consolidated reply, which will be sent to the UGC.

The questionnaires will be framed because feedback given by the departments was not uniform. Now, the departments will be asked to give a road map for the implementation of the blended learning proposal by answering specific questions. The questions may touch upon the extent to which the proposal can be implemented, courses to be included and infrastructure needs.

“The university should implement the blended learning concept to the possible extent, which can be reviewed after some time,” said a committee member on the condition of anonymity. It was also discussed during the meeting that the varsity should carry out groundwork on the proposal, which will prove beneficial during the next visit of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

“It is likely that some members from colleges may attend the next meeting of the panel,” said another member.

Sub-committee formed

A sub-committee has also been formed to study the concept note given by the UGC in May. The sub-committee will then give a presentation to the panel in the next meeting.

The UGC in May had said that institutes will be allowed to teach up to 40% of each course, other than Swayam courses, online and the remaining 60% syllabus could be taught offline.

Of the 49 PU departments that submitted their suggestions to the varsity, nearly 30 had either not favoured the move or sought a partial implementation of the blended mode proposal.