Blind murder solved in Ludhiana: Victim’s friends killed him over tip off, says Police

After the body of a man bludgeoned to death was found in Transport Nagar on Sunday, police solved the blind murder with the arrest of two accused on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused were friends with the victim. They suspected him of passing their information to the police which had led to the arrest of one of them. Moti Nagar police on March 10 found a dead body of an unidentified man in Transport Nagar, Ludhiana. (Ht Photo for representation)

The police have arrested Sanjay, alias Bunty, of Deep Nagar near Dhuri Lines and Rajwinder Singh, alias Raja, of Manjit Nagar. The accused had bludgeoned the victim Surinderpal Singh, alias Sajan, of Nirankari Mohalla to death with bricks on March 9. Later, they ferried the body on the bike of the victim to the slums in Transport Nagar and fled after dumping the same.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City 4 Prabhjot Singh Virk stated that the victim Surinderpal Singh, as well as the accused Sanjay alias Bunty and Rajwinder Singh alias Raja have criminal background. They were out on bail. While Raja is facing a murder case, Sanjay Kumar has three FIRs including trespass, drug peddling and hatching a conspiracy of robbery lodged against him.

The ADCP added that the Moti Nagar police on March 10 found a dead body of an unidentified man in Transport Nagar. The police lodged a murder case against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, the police identified the victim as Surinderpal Singh alias Sajan. The police formed two separate teams to solve the case.

“During investigation the police found that he was seen with his Sanjay alias Bunty and Rajwinder Singh alias Raja. The police rounded them up from Ghoda Colony and recovered victim’s motorcycle besides two phones from their possession. During interrogation the accused confessed their crime,”said the ADCP.

“The accused stated that Surinderpal Singh consumed liquor with them in a public park near Manju Cinema near Dholewal. Meanwhile, they bludgeoned him to death with the bricks. The accused also told police that Surinderpal Singh was arrested by Jamalpur police in a case of trespassing and assault in 2022. Following the information provided by Surinderpal Singh the police had arrested Sanjay alias Bunty in the case. Bunty nursed a rivalry against Surinderpal Singh for it and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him,”he added.

Further, the ADCP added that the accused Rajwinder Singh alias Raja was arrested by Division number 5 police on May 29, 2020 in a murder case of murder of a Covid –19 patient in a robbery attempt on May 13, 2020. Later, he was released on bail.