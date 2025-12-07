Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections: Punjab Police summon Sukhbir, others in ‘leaked audio clip’ case

The Punjab Police has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and several other party leaders in relation to the FIR registered at the Patiala Cybercrime police station and complaint filed with State Election Commission (SEC) over the circulation of an alleged audio clip purportedly featuring SSP Varun Sharma asking cops to deter opposition candidates from filing nominations for the Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (PTI File)

Apart from Sukhbir, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler and Youth Akali Dal president Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjher have also been summoned.

The summons, issued under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by the additional director general of police (ADGP, law & order), directs the SAD leaders to appear before the police on Sunday, i.e. December 7, at 11 am at Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

“They have been called to present evidence related to the complaint filed before the State Election Commission. In addition, we are also investigating the FIR registered by Patiala police,” ADGP (law and order) SPS Parmar said, confirming the summons.

According to the summons, a copy of which is with HT, the SAD leaders have been called for an inquiry into a complaint, dated December 4, filed with the State Election Commission of Punjab and an FIR filed on the same day at the police station cybercrime, Patiala.

The summons reads: “Regarding the investigation of above-mentioned case FIR and inquiry into above-mentioned complaint filed before the State Election Commission, Punjab, the matter relates to circulation of audio clip on various social media platforms, and it appears that the original content is available with you. The content is required to be taken on record for further proceedings in the inquiry/investigation.”

It further reads: “In view of the above, you are hereby directed to produce any oral/documentary/digital/electronic evidence in your possession to the undersigned in person or through an authorised representative in my office at Room No.307, 3d Floor, Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector-9, Chandigarh at 11.00 am on 07-12-2025 without fail. The evidence is essential for the purposes of the inquiry/investigation and for bringing on record relevant evidence.”

SAD had filed a formal complaint with the SEC alleging that the leaked clip revealed senior police officers discussing ways to deter opposition candidates, allegedly in coordination with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On December 4, SAD had kicked up a political row after it shared an alleged leaked audio clip, which it said was a conference call in which the Patiala SSP purportedly can be is heard issuing instructions to cops to stop candidates at their houses, villages, or en route to the nomination centres, rather than at the centres.

The clip’s authenticity could not be independently verified by HT. The Patiala police termed the audio clip as AI-generated and registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act at the cyber cell police station.

According to party leaders, Sukhbir is unlikely to appear before the Punjab Police, though other SAD leaders are expected to present themselves before the ADGP on Sunday.

SAD spokesperson Kler confirmed that he will appear before the police.

“The party had already filed a complaint before the State Election Commission and a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the alleged audio clip. Ahead of the high court hearing, the Punjab Police has summoned me to record my statement. I will appear before the ADGP (law and order),” he said.