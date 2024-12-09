Block-level quiz: 89,706 students spread message of ‘road safety’ in Haryana

The second phase of the block-level road safety quiz competition was organised across schools and colleges of Haryana in which 89,706 students participated, police said. On November 12, the first phase of the Akhil Haryana Road Safety Quiz Competition-2024 was successfully organised across all schools and colleges in Haryana. (Getty image)

Students were categorised into different groups based on their academic qualification and age. The questions asked in the competition aimed at helping students understand the significance of road safety and encourage them to make informed decisions in real-life situations.

A government spokesperson said before the start of the campaign, students were provided with study materials related to road safety rules.

