Bloom or bust: Kangra’s floriculture industry navigates post-Covid challenges

After the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions disrupted the floriculture sector, the industry is still grappling with challenges in Himachal Pradesh, even as some flower growers persist in their businesses. The number of flower growers in Kangra has dwindled in recent years but the numbers have again started to increase. (HT File)

In Kangra district, the area under floriculture stood at around 115 hectares in 2019-20, it has now shrunk to only about 25 hectares given the losses faced by growers during the pandemic years. The number of flower growers has also dwindled in recent years but the numbers have again started to increase.

While there were 105 flower growers engaged in floriculture in 2019-20 in Kangra district, it went down to only 23 in 2020-21. The number increased to 107 in 2022-23 and the number now stands at 93 farmers in 2023-24.

In Himachal, the flower cultivation had been gaining ground for the last decade, but now the number of flower growers has gone down significantly after the pandemic due to less demand in the market.

Kangra deputy director (Horticulture) Dr Kamal Sheel Negi said floriculture has a bright scope and is a way to increase the income of farmers. “After the industry witnessed a slowdown during Covid pandemic years, it has started reviving now and we are hopeful that in the coming years the industry will fully recover. The industry will flourish in coming years as floriculture has importance in every aspect of life,” he said.

The flower growers say that while there is some improvement, but largely the demand and the rates have still not reached to the pre-covid pandemic levels but remain optimistic about the business’s full recovery in the coming time.

Sudershan Kumar, a gerbera flower grower in Zamanabad, Kangra, noted some improvement in the flower business, but said it may take time to return to pre-pandemic levels. “Demand for the flowers is increasing, but we have not yet reached the levels we saw before the pandemic. Additionally, the prices are not what they used to be. It will take time to get back to that mark,” he said.

Jitendra Kashyap, a farmer in Tang Narwana, Dharamshala tehsil, who cultivates carnations and gerbera flowers, said demand for these flowers has not returned to pre-Covid levels. “Although there has been some revival, we have yet to reach the demand and pricing we experienced before the pandemic. The demand for ornamental flowers has declined significantly, leading many farmers to shift towards vegetable cultivation, which is seen as a more viable option. While our production levels remain consistent, demand is still about 40% lower than it was before the pandemic,” he added.

Flower growers are facing significant challenges due to lower demand and insufficient returns to sustain their businesses. Ritesh Dogra, a flower grower from Kangra, said, “The entire industry suffered substantial losses during the pandemic and many have shifted to vegetable cultivation. While some are still growing flowers, the returns have decreased. There are numerous challenges, and government support is essential; otherwise, more growers will abandon flower cultivation.”

“We’re not receiving the prices we used to get. At the very least, we should have access to subsidised saplings for cultivation,” said Dogra, who grows carnations and gypsophila.