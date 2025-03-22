Bodies of 2 students fished out from Parvati river

The bodies of two ITI students who had drowned in the Parvati river in Kullu were fished out on Friday. The bodies of two ITI students who had drowned in the Parvati river in Kullu were fished out on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The two students identified as Dharmender (18) and Ghanshyam (18), were both residents of Mandi and were students of ITI, Thalot. Both the students had come for training at the power project. They went to take bath in the river and were feared to have drowned due to high water level near Bihali Power Project in Sainj. The bodies were fished out in the morning.

The BJP raised the issue in the House and urged the government to take corrective measures.

Raising the issue, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “With summers approaching tourists and local youth often go to water bodies attracted by clear water. There is need to identify such places and efforts should be made to ensure tourists and locals do not enter water.” He added, “In Beas river such incidents are more.”

Replying, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said, “Two students drowned in Una district as well on Wednesday. We will take corrective measures.”

Taking cognisance of the concern, Speaker of the House, Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “The water bodies look attractive but are dangerous. Steps have to be taken to caution tourists in wake of approaching summer season”.