Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
Body of 18-yr-old with bullet wound found in Jammu park

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 22, 2025 03:16 PM IST

Suicide suspected as teenager suffered injury on right side of head, pistol belonging to his father recovered near body.

The body of an 18-year-old boy with a bullet wound was found in a park near Jammu on Tuesday, police said.

The body of an 18-year-old boy with a bullet wound was found inside a park near Jammu on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

The teenager had been missing for the past couple of days, and it appears that he committed suicide, they said, adding a pistol was recovered from the park in the Digiana area of Gandhi Nagar.

The boy had the bullet injury on the right side of his head. Preliminary investigation suggests he shot himself with a pistol belonging to his father, the police said.

The motive is being ascertained, and the police are probing whether the weapon was licensed or not, they said.

