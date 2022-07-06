Body of missing girl fished out from canal in Kurukshetra
Four days after she went missing, the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra. The family members of the girl held a protest in Kurukshetra accusing a youth of her murder. The family members alleged that the accused, Jarnail Singh, had kidnapped the victim for marriage four days ago and dumped her body into the canal after killing her. The body was taken for post-mortem at the KCGMC, Karnal. The accused is a photographer and he allegedly met the victim on June 20 at the marriage of a cousin of the deceased.
The police said an FIR had already been registered regarding her kidnapping and now Sections of murder will be added as per the statement of the family members and the post-mortem report.
Varanasi night market: Bazaar reflecting city’s art, culture ready
Varanasi will have a night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover which will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was around Rs 10 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate this market during his proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7. Varanasi Smart City has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market.
Law, order situation has collapsed in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government. “The situation has become such that within a week, three Haryana MLAs have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar,” he said. Hooda demanded proper security for all MLAs and action against those who have issued threats.
As heavy rain lash city, potentially life-saving info remains inaccessible
Mumbai: Once again, as heavy rains in excess of 200mm lashed the city in a span of 24 hours between Monday night and Tuesday, crucial meteorological and civic information -- which could potentially save lives, and property and prevent a great deal of public inconvenience -- remained inaccessible to the public. This was also the case when the season's first showers approached Mumbai on June 19.
Traffic disrupted on city’s heaviest rain day so far
At least 2,800 traffic policemen were deployed to ease traffic. Traffic jams, however, were reported on the Western Express Highway, particularly from Dahisar to Kandivli. Several roads were partially submerged with one ft-high water levels causing traffic jams. The two chronic flooding spots, Gandhi Market and Hindmata Junction, did not report severe water logging. The BMC constructed holding tanks in St. Xavier's ground and Pramod Mahajan ground last year.
LDA to cancel allotment of flats if registry not executed
Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority on Tuesday decided to cancel allotment of those flats registry of which was not executed by flat owners. The development authority has come across a large number of such flats. Vice chairman of LDA, Indramani Tripathi, has issued directives to prepare a list of such flats. The development authority has also decided to prepare a list of flats lying unsold. This comprehensive list will have all details, including flat number.
