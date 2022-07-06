Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Body of missing girl fished out from canal in Kurukshetra
Body of missing girl fished out from canal in Kurukshetra

Four days after she went missing, the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra. The family members of the girl held a protest in Kurukshetra accusing a youth of her murder.
The body of a 16-year-old girl that was recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra was sent for the post-mortem examination at the KCGMC, Karnal. The accused is a photographer and he allegedly met the victim on June 20 at the marriage of a cousin of the deceased. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Four days after she went missing, the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra. The family members of the girl held a protest in Kurukshetra accusing a youth of her murder. The family members alleged that the accused, Jarnail Singh, had kidnapped the victim for marriage four days ago and dumped her body into the canal after killing her. The body was taken for post-mortem at the KCGMC, Karnal. The accused is a photographer and he allegedly met the victim on June 20 at the marriage of a cousin of the deceased.

The police said an FIR had already been registered regarding her kidnapping and now Sections of murder will be added as per the statement of the family members and the post-mortem report.

