Body on bench: Mohali police retrieve data from victim’s mobile, interrogate six people

A day after an unidentified man was booked for killing a 23-year-old nurse whose body was found on a bench near a village pond in Sohana, police on Tuesday rounded up six people in relation to the case.

The victim, a native of Abohar, worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Sector 20, Chandigarh, and lived in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Mohali.

Police are yet to identify the accused, but have questioned a few suspects on the basis of data recovered from the victim’s mobile phone.

The team had recovered CCTV footage which showed the unidentified man carrying the victim’s body on a scooter and placing it on a bench near her PG accommodation around midnight.

Police confirmed that there was no external injury or signs of strangulation on the body. They are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the reason of death. Cops suspect that the victim was familiar with the accused.

“We have got vital clues about the accused through CCTV footage collected from numerous spots near the spot and entry and exit points of Sohana and nearby areas. He will be nabbed soon,” a cop said.

The victim had left her paying guest accommodation around 2 pm on Saturday, but did not return home.