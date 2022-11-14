Day after nurse’s body found in Mohali, murder case against man

A day after the body of a 23-year-old woman was found on a bench at Sohana in Mohali, police booked an unidentified man for murder.

The victim was identified as a native of Abohar who worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Sector 20, Chandigarh, and lived in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Mohali.

The police have recovered a CCTV footage in which the man can be seen bringing the body on a scooter and placing it on a bench near her PG accommodation around midnight.

The family of the victim reached the civil hospital in Mohali on Sunday evening following which the body was identified. The police confirmed that there was no external injury on the body, though the autopsy was being conducted on Monday.

The victim’s father, who works as a labourer in a private farm, said, “She was the youngest of my four daughters and had recently joined the private hospital as a nurse. We don’t have any enmity with anyone so can’t suspect anyone’s involvement.”

The victim’s mother said that she had talked to her daughter for an hour on Saturday afternoon. “She promised to visit us on November 23 to celebrate her nephew’s birthday. She was always concerned about us,” she said.

It is learnt that the Sohana police have detained a youngster for interrogation. “The woman had left her PG accommodation around 2pm on Saturday, but didn’t return. Her roommate called her repeatedly but her phone was switched off,” investigating officer ASI Kewal Singh said.

