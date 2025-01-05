Menu Explore
Bonfire ‘blast’ leaves three kids injured in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 05, 2025 08:40 AM IST

As per the police, the children, along with two other siblings, had ignited garbage to escape the biting cold when the blast occurred. It is suspected that the garbage may have contained some flammable item, which led to the explosion.

Three children sustained burn injuries after a bonfire exploded in Panchkula’s Sector 11 around 10am on Saturday.

The three children suffered burns on their face and hands and were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6 for treatment. Two of them have since been discharged, while one remains hospitalised. (PTI)
The victims, identified as Sabrina, 8, Salim, 7, and Sahida, 5, belong to the same family and reside in Abhaypur village, Sector 19, Panchkula. Their father works as a fruit vendor in Sector 11.

The three children suffered burns on their face and hands and were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6 for treatment. Two of them have since been discharged, while one remains hospitalised.

Police are also looking into the possibility of foul play and if there was an LPG cylinder close by, which led to the mishap.

