 Both central, state govts failed to attract industry to Punjab: Singla - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Both central, state govts failed to attract industry to Punjab: Singla

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 20, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Congress’ candidate from Anandpur Sahib Vijay Inder Singla said it was a matter of concern that Punjab had poor gross domestic product per capita ranking

Former Punjab cabinet minister and Congress’ candidate from Anandpur Sahib Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday blamed both the central and state governments for lack of industrial development in the state.

Congress’ Anandpur Sahib candidate Vijay Inder Singla interacting with industrialists in Mohali on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Congress’ Anandpur Sahib candidate Vijay Inder Singla interacting with industrialists in Mohali on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Singla said it was a matter of concern that Punjab had poor gross domestic product (GDP) per capita ranking.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singla campaigned in various parts of Mohali assembly constituency, including Radha Swami Bhavan in Sector 76, Daun, Jhampur, Behlolpur, Jujhar Nagar, Gorakh Nath Colony, Bar Majra Colony, Udham Singh Colony in Sector 57, Baliali, Balongi dharamshala, Sector 71, Phase 7 and Phase 1.

He was accompanied by former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi.

While addressing industrialists and members of Mohali Industries Association ( MIA), Singla called for engaging with the state’s entrepreneurs, who have established industries in other states to expand their units, to boost industrial development.

He criticised the state government for their failure to bring in actual investments despite putting up large billboards for summits.

“The youth of Punjab are moving abroad because the state has failed to provide employment matching their skills. It is shocking that the state has not yet introduced a metro system, but work will accelerate to bring metro services to the state. We will work to increase employment in the state and to boost industry,” Singla said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Both central, state govts failed to attract industry to Punjab: Singla

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On