Bovine smuggler held,39 animals rescued in Kulgam

Police on Monday arrested a bovine smuggler in Kulgam and rescued 39 animals. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said. (iStock)

Police said, “In a major crackdown against bovine smuggling in Kulgam, smuggling attempt was successfully foiled in the jurisdiction of Qazigund police station. A person was arrested and many animals were rescued.”

Police spokesman said a police party of Navayuga Tunnel police post at a checkpoint established at National highway Navayuga Tunnel intercepted one vehicle bearing registration number JK19A-7806. “During checking, 39 Bovines were recovered from the said vehicle and the smuggler was arrested on the spot. He has been identified as Mohd Yousuf Itoo of Nowgam Banihal. Besides, vehicle used in commission of crime has also been seized,” he said adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Qazigund police station and further investigation has been initiated.