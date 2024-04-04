Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP

Beijing Olympics boxing bronze medallist Vijender Singh, who hails from Bhiwani in Haryana and took political plunge in April 2019 to contest Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from South Delhi as Congress candidate, joined the BJP on Wednesday and described the decision to come under the saffron fold as “ghar wapasi.” Boxer and former Congress leader Vijender Singh being greeted by BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as he joins the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

The entry of the 38-year-old pugilist into the BJP has not come without a surprise to many in Haryana. Within the Haryana BJP, his switch was being linked with the troubles brewing in Hisar parliamentary seat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP has fielded Rania segment Independent MLA and Cabinet minister Ranjit Singh in Hisar. Ranjit Singh is the son of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and younger brother of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. After joining the BJP, Ranjit Singh resigned from the membership of the Haryana assembly to avoid disqualification.

But till Wednesday, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta had not accepted Ranjit Singh’s resignation submitted on March 26. The Independent MLA had resigned to avoid disqualification on grounds of defection. In official records he continues to be a Cabinet minister also.

“It is under consideration,” Gian Chand Gupta, speaker Haryana Vidhan Sabha, told Hindustan Times when asked if he has accepted resignation of Independent MLA Ranjit Singh.

Gupta, however, did not elaborate why the resignation has not been accepted so far.

Meanwhile, after joining the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and other senior leaders at BJP headquarters in Delhi, Vijender Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the respect for Indian sportspersons has increased within and outside the country ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Singh’s native village Kaluwas, some four kilometre from Bhiwani district headquarter, is a part of the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. The Hisar Lok Sabha seat spread across Hisar, Jind and Bhiwani districts comprises of assembly segments namely Uchana Kalan, Adampur, Uklana (SC), Narnaund, Hansi, Barwala, Hisar, Nalwa, Bawani Khera.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) represents Uchana Kalan, Uklana, Narnaund, and Barwala assembly segments, while the BJP represents Adampur, Hansi, Hisar, Nalwa and Bawani Khera segment of Bhiwani district.

“My decision to join the BJP is akin to ghar wapasi (homecoming)...there is a saying in English ‘good to be back’...I am feeling very good,” said Singh, who was appointed as DSP in Haryana Police after winning bronze medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He had resigned from the Haryana government in April 2019 before joining the Congress and entering the poll arena.

Stating that he was the same “old Vijender”, who is known for the straight talk, Vijender, who had been a vocal critic of the BJP and had come out in support of farmers’ protests and wrestlers’ stir said: “If I feel wrong, I will say so. I will call it right if I feel it is right.”

The trailblazing boxer comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Haryana the near 29% strong Jat community is traditionally known for backing the Jat leaders of the Congress.

Political watchers say the BJP embracing boxer Singh, who has been very critical of the saffron party during wrestlers’ agitation, is an attempt to placate the Jats. During the electioneering in Haryana, the Jats and non-Jats caste divide emerges as a dominating factor in the state.

In Haryana the BJP is perceived to be a party of non-Jats, while the Congress draws its fire power from the Jats.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, BJP leader Tawde said that it was a matter of great joy that Vijender, who has brought glory to the country, has joined the BJP family. He said the BJP will utilise his strength in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and all other regions.

“I am confident that the BJP will succeed in achieving its target more firmly with his joining the party,” Tawde said.