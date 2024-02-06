BPL cardholders to get sunflower oil from April 1, says Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that sunflower oil will also be made available to BPL card holders from April 1. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (HT Photo)

The deputy CM said after increasing the annual income limit from ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh of the BPL families, about 57 lakh new beneficiaries have come under the ambit of BPL.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Chautala said prior to the revision of the annual income limit in December 2022, there were 26,94,484 BPL cards and 1,22,12,778 beneficiaries. Following the limit revision, as of January 2024, the number of BPL cards has increased to 44,86,954, with beneficiaries reaching 1,79,44,045. In total, approximately 57 lakh beneficiaries have been newly added to the BPL list.

The deputy CM said that BPL cardholders will also receive pending rations. He explained that due to the inclusion of 57 lakh new beneficiaries in the BPL list, some recipients were unable to get their ration. Following a letter written to the Central government requesting rations for the new beneficiaries, permission has been granted, and the remaining ration items will be distributed promptly. The state government will procure wheat from central agencies and sugar from sugarcane mills.

He further disclosed that while the price of mustard oil was being transferred to the bank accounts of BPL cardholders through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), there were demands from the public to receive oil directly from the depot instead of money. In response, the government has decided to provide only mustard oil to BPL beneficiaries. Additionally, he announced that starting from April 1, sunflower oil will also be distributed to BPL cardholders in the state. Both mustard oil and sunflower oil will be allocated to BPL beneficiaries based on the demand received from each district, he added.