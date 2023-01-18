Bread gets costlier in Punjab

For the second time in six months, bread prices across the region have increased by ₹5 per packet of sliced bread.

Key players of Ludhiana bread industry, including Bonn Nutrients Limited, have increased the prices owing to rise in prices of wheat flour. Bonn brown bread and Bonn Atta bread is now costing ₹50 per packet of sliced bread. Similarly, Britannia brown bread is also costing ₹ 50 now. Kitty bread is still priced ₹ 45 but the baked products maker is also expected to follow suit and raise the prices in a couple of days.

Chief executive officer (CEO), Bonn Nutrients Private Limited, Parveen Garg, said there has been a rise in price of wheat flour due to which they were compelled to increase the prices. Last time the bread prices were increased from ₹ 40 to ₹45 per packet of sliced bread of bread in June,2022 .