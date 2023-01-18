Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bread gets costlier in Punjab

Bread gets costlier in Punjab

Updated on Jan 19, 2023 12:51 AM IST

For the second time in six months, bread prices across the region have increased by ₹5 per packet of sliced bread.

Last time the bread prices were increased from ₹ 40 to ₹45 per loaf of bread in June,2022 .
Last time the bread prices were increased from 40 to 45 per loaf of bread in June,2022 . (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

For the second time in six months, bread prices across the region have increased by 5 per packet of sliced bread.

Key players of Ludhiana bread industry, including Bonn Nutrients Limited, have increased the prices owing to rise in prices of wheat flour. Bonn brown bread and Bonn Atta bread is now costing 50 per packet of sliced bread. Similarly, Britannia brown bread is also costing 50 now. Kitty bread is still priced 45 but the baked products maker is also expected to follow suit and raise the prices in a couple of days.

Chief executive officer (CEO), Bonn Nutrients Private Limited, Parveen Garg, said there has been a rise in price of wheat flour due to which they were compelled to increase the prices. Last time the bread prices were increased from 40 to 45 per packet of sliced bread of bread in June,2022 .

