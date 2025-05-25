Bridge meet in Chandigarh: 8 teams qualify for Super League on Day 2

With the conclusion of the Swiss League, eight teams qualified for the Super League on the second day of the three-day 13th National Open Bridge Championship organised by the Punjab Bridge Association on Saturday. Around 200 players from more than 35 teams are participating in pair and team events of the championship at a Chandigarh hotel. (HT Photo)

Day two also marked the beginning of pair event competitions. The eight teams that reached the Super League (EISK - 101.54 points; Steel Strips - 98.35 points; Kingspin - 93.46 points; Delhi Blues - 90.74 points; Sri Radhe - 87.48 points; Indian Chain - 86.04 points; Mohmaya - 85.75 points and Mansarovar - 84.24 points) will now play for the title on Sunday.

Around 200 players from more than 35 teams are participating in pair and team events of the championship at a city hotel. The total prize money of the tournament is ₹8 lakh.

During the competitions on the second day, Punjab Bridge Association president and tournament committee chairman KR Lakhanpal, vice-chairman of tournament committee and vice-president of Punjab Bridge Association Vishwajit Khanna, Kangaroo Group’s Krishan Goyal, organising committee members JS Bahl, Arvind Gupta and Durgesh Mishra, and technical expert TC Pant were present.

Steel Strips Group chairman RK Garg said bridge is now a part of Asian Games, adding that India had won silver in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and gold in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. He further mentioned that they will connect students with bridge to popularise the game among young players. Clubs will be formed for the same. He added that efforts being made by the Punjab Bridge Association to take the game to the top are commendable.