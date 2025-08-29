British Sikh MP Jeevun Sandher marries fellow Labour politician in UK

Jeevun Sandher, one of Britain’s newest members of Parliament elected in the Labour Party’s landslide general election victory last July, has tied the knot in a traditional Sikh and church wedding with fellow Labour MP Louise Jones. Jeevun Sandher, MP for Loughborough in the East Midlands region of England, took to social media on Wednesday to post pictures from the dual wedding ceremonies over the course of the summer vacation period this month. (Sourced)

Their engagement had been announced in Parliament by Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell in December 2024, nearly two years after they met on the campaign trail as relatively new Labour Party politicians.

“I am delighted to share with you all that, over the summer, I married my wonderful wife, Louise Sandher-Jones,” Sandher said in his post.

“I met Louise in Loughborough and consider myself very, very lucky. The wedding was the best day of my life. I’m very happy and we’re very excited to start the next chapter of our shared future together,” he said.

His new wife, MP for North East Derbyshire in the East Midlands, also took to social media to update her constituents that she would be taking on her new husband’s name.

“We had a beautiful wedding that brought together traditions from our two different heritages which made it all the more special as we start the next chapter of our shared future,” reads her post.

“I will be changing my last name to Sandher-Jones to reflect our new family so you will see my social media handles start to change over but you can still contact me on louise.jones.mp@parliament.uk for the time-being with any casework or queries,” she said.

Sandher, in his mid-30s, was born in the eastern England town of Luton to parents who migrated from Punjab and regularly travels back to the region with his family. In an interview with PTI soon after his election last year, the British Sikh MP had spoken of his determination to strengthen Labour’s connection with India and its diaspora communities.

“From a personal perspective, I am a part of the Indian diaspora so I see it as a natural connection, for the Labour Party and the incoming Labour government,” he said at the time.

“I am really proud of my Indian roots and really proud of the way our contribution is reflected and recognised in this country. We watch football and then go for a curry, that is the country we live in and it says a lot about our culture,” he said.

Sandher has since taken over as co-chair of the India All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), which works towards strengthening bilateral ties between India and the UK.