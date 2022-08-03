British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton who had identified himself as “Indian Sikh” who wanted to “assassinate” the monarch in revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the time, has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on August 17.
The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said. Chail has been charged with offences under Section 2 of the 1842 Treason Act, namely “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty”.
“Following an investigation by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, a man has been charged with offences in relation to an incident within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year,” the Met Police said.
Chail, initially held under the Mental Health Act, was arrested in the grounds with a crossbow. His father, Jasbir Chail, 58, said days later in December last year that his son Jaswant needed help after he scaled the walls of the castle in Berkshire, south-east England, on Christmas Day while the 96-year-old monarch was in residence.
A social media video, which was to be reviewed by Scotland Yard, later emerged in which a masked man identifying himself as Indian Sikh Jaswant Singh Chail says he wanted to “assassinate” the Queen as revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.
In the video clip posted on ‘The Sun’ website, the ‘Star Wars’ film-like masked figure holds a shiny black weapon and speaks in a distorted voice. It was reportedly sent to followers of the man’s Snapchat account 24 minutes before armed security officers arrested him near the Queen’s private apartments.
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
Elderly couple attacked in their village home in Prayagraj, 1 dead
An elderly man was bludgeoned to death and his seriously injured at their house at Judapur Dandu village under Soraon police station in trans-Ganga area of the district on Tuesday morning. Police suspects that the duo was attacked on Monday night. Neerja's has been admitted to the hospital and an FIR registered against unidentified miscreants, police said. Prem's neighbor Amaresh Mishra went in and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood on the floor.
Stubble burning: Punjab, Haryana asked to ensure supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation
New Delhi The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to formulate a policy to ensure continuous supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation and co-firing in thermal power plants. Paddy straw burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Punjab generates around 20 million tonnes of paddy straw annually.
