Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / British tourist dies of electrocution in Chamba

British tourist dies of electrocution in Chamba

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 02, 2023 11:18 PM IST

The deceased British tourist who died of electrocution in Chamba has been identified as Brown Ivan Dennis, a resident of Norwich City. The local police said that Davis along with his friend was visiting India on one-year tourist visa.

A 71-year-old British tourist died of electrocution when he came in contact with a live wire while clicking photos at Baikunth Nagar near Dalhousie in Chamba district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Brown Ivan Dennis, a resident of Norwich City. The local police said that Davis along with his friend was visiting India on one-year tourist visa.

A British tourist died of electrocution when he came in contact with a live wire while clicking photos at Baikunth Nagar near Dalhousie in Chamba district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Brown Ivan Dennis, a resident of Norwich City. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A British tourist died of electrocution when he came in contact with a live wire while clicking photos at Baikunth Nagar near Dalhousie in Chamba district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Brown Ivan Dennis, a resident of Norwich City. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

They arrived in Banikhet near Dalhousie on March 31 and stayed in a hotel and were scheduled to leave for Dharamshala today.

Dalhousie deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hemant Thakur said that before leaving they climbed roof of an under-construction building for clicking photographs.

Dennis went too close to a transmission line and got in contact with a live wire. He died on the spot.

Locals informed the police about the incident after police have recorded statement of the deceased tourist’s companion and the taxi driver.

Thakur said that police have started inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and British Embassy is being informed.

Shepherd killed after being hit by shooting stone

Meanwhile, a shepherd was killed after being hit by shooting stones near Banikhet. The deceased has been identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Dehgra village of Churah subdivision.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigations are on.

One dies in landslide

In another mishap, one person died after being buried under debris following a landslide in Salooni subdivision of Chamba.

The deceased has been identified as Devi Prasad, a resident of Jakhral village. The incident took place late on Saturday night. Locals launched a rescue operation soon after the landslide struck and rushed the victim to a local hospital where he was declared dead, said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director of the State Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india rescue operation police photos tourist visa chamba district landslide dharamshala norwich city code of criminal procedure electrocution hotel prem singh dalhousie crpc + 13 more
india rescue operation police photos tourist visa chamba district landslide dharamshala norwich city code of criminal procedure electrocution hotel prem singh dalhousie crpc + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out