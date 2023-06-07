Jalandhar bizman gets 5-cr extortion call, 1 arrested

The police have arrested one person and booked another for seeking ₹5 crore as extortion from a Jalandhar-based businessman. Deepak Sharma of Jalandhar has been arrested and his brother Vikram Sharma, who is presently residing in the US, has been booked in the case.

A police spokesperson said both the brothers used to work at complainant’s factory and knew about the financial details of their owners.

“Deepak provided numbers to his brother Vikram, who made calls from the US through foreign numbers,” said the police.

A case was registered on the complaint of industrialist Narinder Singh Saggu, president of the Jalandhar Industrial Focal Point Extension Association and managing partner of Hind Pumps.

As per the FIR, the complainant received repeated calls from +1-3178014899 number around 1.30 am on May 25.

“Initially, he didn’t attend the calls but when he picked up the call once, the accused sought ₹5 crore from him and started threatening him of dire consequences on failing to give him the amount,” the FIR stated.

It further added that the victim disconnected the call and later switched off his phone but the accused then made calls on his son’s number and made similar demands.

“The victims were told to pay extortion amount within two days. The family got frightened and didn’t inform the police for a few days. Recently, the complainant approached the police, following which the case was registered,” he said.

