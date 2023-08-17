Chandigarh man held for attacking Home Guards jawan in Mohali

Probing into the brutal attack on a Punjab Home Guards volunteer and his friend in Sector 68 on August 9, police have arrested one of the 12 assailants. Punjab Home Guards volunteer Karamjeet Singh and his friend Arjan Singh were attacked by six men in Sector 68, Mohali, after they had returned from gym. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Fauda Nizampur, Chandigarh. He was arrested from a police check post near Model Jail, Sector 51, on August 13.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said the accused was sent to two-day police remand by court. After the remand got over, he was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. He added that raids were on to nab the remaining accused.

Police said Karamjeet sustained three stab wounds, requiring 20 stitches on the head and 10 on the neck and face. Arjan also sustained a stab wound in the stomach. Their friend Jagseer Singh, who had escaped unhurt, had alerted the police, claiming that the accused had also brandished a pistol at him and fired three shots in the air before fleeing.

As per police, prima facie, the accused launched the attack, as they suspected the victims of stealing the keys of a scooter.

The DSP said the exact reason for the attack will be known after the arrest of the remaining accused. He added that both victims were discharged after treatment and were out of danger.

