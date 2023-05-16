Board of School Education Haryana Class 12 results: 81.65% students clear exam, pass percentage dips 5%

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Monday declared Class 12 results, with 81.65% students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.43% as compared to last year. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Monday declared Class 12 results, with 81.65% students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.43% as compared to last year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to board officials, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 87.11%, while the pass percentage of boys is 76.43%.

BSEH chairman VP Yadav said the pass percentage of government schools was recorded at 80.66%, while that of private schools was 83.23%.

“The rural area students’ pass percentage stood at 83.51% and that of students from urban areas is 77.7%,” he added.

Top three positions secured by girls

Nancy, a student of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani’s Siwani, topped the exam by scoring 498 marks out of 500. Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal secured the second place by scoring 497 marks. However, three girls — Kanuj of Jhajjar, Mansi Saini of Rohtak and Priya of Hisar’s Ukalan — jointly bagged the third spot by securing 496 marks.

Nancy, who is the overall topper, is a commerce student. She scored a perfect 100 in CPU, business studies, accountancy and mathematics and 98 in English. Kanuj topped in science stream and Mansi Saini topped in arts stream.

At least 84.29% students from commerce background, 83.07% from science and 81.04% from arts passed the Class 12 exam.

The top three performer districts are Rewari (88.10%), Mahendragarh (88%), and Jind (87.69%). The poor performing districts are Faridabad (67.89%), Palwal (73.93%), and Nuh (74.27%).

Topper Nancy of Siwani mandi in Bhiwani wants to become a chartered accountant. She gave credit for her success to her parents, teachers and her maternal grandfather. She pointed out that self study is a big factor and her teachers and family supported her throughout the journey. Her father runs a shop and mother is a homemaker. She stays with her maternal grandfather Gopi Ram, who continuously supported her. Gopi Ram said Nancy studies seven to eight hours at home and she has a habit of waking up early in the morning and completing her task.