Mon, Jul 28, 2025
BSF arrests 4 peddlers, seizes heroin, arms and ammunition

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 07:18 am IST

In Tarn Taran district, BSF troops recovered a plastic bottle near Dal village, apparently dropped by a drone drop, containing pistol parts and four live rounds of ammunition.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police thwarted multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in the past 24 hours, recovering arms, ammunition and heroin.

Accused arrested from a brick kiln near Bachiwind village in Amritsar in BSF’s custody in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In Tarn Taran district, BSF troops recovered a plastic bottle near Dal village, apparently dropped by a drone drop, containing pistol parts and four live rounds of ammunition. The operation was launched after specific intelligence from BSF’s internal wing.

On Saturday, BSF personnel observed drone activity and apprehended a smuggler hiding in a brick kiln near Bachiwind village in Amritsar. “One pistol, two magazines and 10 live rounds of ammunition were seized. The smuggler, a resident of Gandhiwind village, was believed to be collecting a drone-dropped consignment,” a BSF spokesperson said.

In a separate operation in Ferozepur district, BSF troops, acting on reliable input, apprehended three drug peddlers from a field near Naubheram village. Their interrogation led to the recovery of a packet of heroin, weighing 500 grams.

A BSF spokesperson said these operations expose the nefarious activities of Pakistani terror syndicates.

