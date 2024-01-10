close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF DG reviews security along IB in Jammu

BSF DG reviews security along IB in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 11, 2024 05:48 AM IST

On Tuesday evening, Director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agarwal called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha

Director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal, on Wednesday visited the India-Pakistan International Border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district and reviewed the security scenario, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) director general Nitin Agrawal with other senior officers reviews the security situation at the International border in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
Border Security Force (BSF) director general Nitin Agrawal with other senior officers reviews the security situation at the International border in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)

“On Tuesday the, DG BSF had arrived at BSF’s frontier headquarters on a two-day visit to review the security scenario of international border in Jammu region. He was welcomed by BSF Jammu frontier inspector general (IG) DK Boora and other senior officers,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The IG briefed Agarwal on the prevailing security scenario on the international border, covering all critical aspects of border security and domination, he added.

On Tuesday evening, Agarwal had called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

