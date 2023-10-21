BSF fires warning shots at suspicious movement along IB in Arnia sector

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Saturday fired warning shots after a group of people escorted by Pakistani Rangers came close to the international border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district, official sources said. Despite repeated calls, BSF officials remained unavailable for comment. (HT File Photo)

According to sources, a group of over 20 persons with a herd of bovine animals and accompanied by three Pakistani Rangers came close to the IB around 12.30 pm, following which a BSF border guard fired the warning shots.

“BSF guards of 120 battalion fired some rounds at some suspicious elements who were being accompanied by 16 Wing Chenab Rangers. There was no retaliation by the Rangers,” intelligence sources said. Following BSF firing, suspicious elements retreated.

On October 17, two BSF personnel were injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian post in Arnia, the first major ceasefire violation along the IB in Jammu region.

BSF has already lodged a strong protest with Pakistani rangers at commandant-level flag meeting on Thursday.

