BSF foils infiltration bid in Samba, intruder shot dead

A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the BSF along the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer said on Thursday. A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the BSF along the international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer said on Thursday. (ANI File Photo)

The 45-year-old unarmed intruder was neutralised near the Khora post in Manguchek area after he sneaked into Indian territory from Pakistan’s Tugliyalpur post on Wednesday night, officials said.

“At 10.15pm, forward duty points (of the Border Security Force) observed a man crossing the border from Pakistan. His movement was kept under observation and was challenged when he entered into this side,” inspector general, Jammu frontier, DK Boora said.

Boora along with other senior BSF and police officers visited the area on Thursday morning and reviewed the security situation. “The intruder tried to flee and was fired upon by the alert personnel and neutralised,” the BSF IG said.

He said it seems the intruder was deliberately sent to probe the possible gap to be utilised later to push armed terrorists. “This operation is an achievement and a lesson that anyone trying to step his foot on Indian soil with nefarious design will meet the same fate as that of the intruder,” Boora said.

The officials said the body of the intruder was recovered near the border fence but nothing objectionable was recovered.

The body was handed over to police for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Terror hideout busted in Rajouri

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror hideout in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district late on Wednesday.

The joint operation, carried out overnight by Rashtriya Rifles and the police, led to the recovery of an AK assault rifle, two IEDs, pistol, four magazines and two grenades besides some eatables.