BSF fortifies grid at forward posts along LoC in north Kashmir

The Border Security Forces (BSF), which is guarding dozens of forward posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, has fortified its defenses to meet any exigency in case hostilities escalate further between India and Pakistan, officials privy to the details said. A security personnel stands next to a house destroyed by Pakistani artillery shelling at the Salamabad village in Uri, about 110kms from Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

The development comes as tensions continue to rise in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and subsequent Operation Sindoor, precision strike at terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by India.

The BSF has set up additional checkpoints along the Srinagar-Uri national highway from Baramulla to Uri and Kupwara. In Kashmir, BSF is now looking after several forward posts even as the army is manning a majority of the posts and bunkers on the LoC in north Kashmir. The army-dominated areas are Uri, Nowgam, Tanghdar, Keran, Gurez, and Kargil sectors.

BSF has also beefed up the number of troops in north Kashmir, especially along the vital roads and highways leading to the LoC.

For the past two weeks, areas close to LoC have been in disarray as Pakistan forces continue to violate the ceasefire, prompting a response from the Indian Army.

While the forces earlier exchanged small arms fire for 12 days, Pakistan has been pounding the forward areas with heavy artillery fire for two days, leading to 13 casualties in Poonch and scores injured across Jammu and Kashmir. At least 15 civilians were injured and dozens of houses damaged as artillery shells landed in civilian areas in Uri and Tanghdar.

“The BSF is keeping a close eye on the places it is guarding along the LoC, especially in the wake of fresh tension. There are apprehensions that infiltration could take place from north Kashmir. BSF jawans are busy in checking at the sensitive places in north Kashmir,” said a senior BSF officer deployed in the region, adding: “Search operations and patrolling are being done on daily basis.”

Officials said that BSF is on high alert. “Wherever there are gaps, the BSF is filling those on the LoC. In case of confrontation, the BSF’s main job will be of defense and keeping an eye on infiltration routes,” an official said.

Though the number of infiltration attempts has been minimal in north Kashmir this year, BSF has made multiple recoveries of arms and ammunition from Kupwara district.

Officials say several battalions of BSF are posted in north Kashmir with the main aim of defending the LoC and vital installations.

“BSF has a lot of experience in Kashmir as it tackled militancy. Now, the main aim is to keep an eye on infiltration and secure routes and supply lines on the LoC,” an official said.

In the early 1990s and 2000s, the BSF was involved in counterinsurgency operations across Kashmir and had a separate frontier headquarters in Baramulla. However, after the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) and police were handed over law and order and anti-militancy operations, the footprints of BSF were confined to LoC and some vital installations.