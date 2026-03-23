BSF jawan dies in NCB custody in Amritsar

A BSF jawan, arrested recently from Jammu, died in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), police said on Sunday. Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, deceased Jaswinder Singh had been on leave when he was arrested in a drug case from his Jammu residence on March 3. A BSF jawan, arrested recently from Jammu, died in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), police said on Sunday. Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, deceased Jaswinder Singh had been on leave when he was arrested in a drug case from his Jammu residence on March 3.

During the interrogation, his health deteriorated, officials said. He died during treatment in a hospital on Friday night. A postmortem examination was conducted at the Amritsar civil hospital on Saturday. Officials said they were waiting for the autopsy report.

Jagjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Maqboolpura police station, said, “He was brought for questioning in connection with a case being investigated by the NCB. According to them, his health suddenly deteriorated during the interrogation, leading to his death.”

The Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), an NGO, said it appeared to be a case of gross human rights violation and custodial torture. “His family’s allegations regarding physical assault and mental harassment are serious. Such treatment of a soldier cannot be accepted. The silence maintained by NCB officials and their failure to provide information to the family raises suspicion of possible wrongdoing,” said Justice Ranjit Singh (retd), head of the PHRO.

The PHRO called for a judicial probe under the supervision of a sitting high court judge. It also sought a videography of the postmortem process under the supervision of a magistrate.

Calls and messages to NCB officials went unanswered.