BSF opens fire in RS Pura sector

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) opened a speculative fire at a suspicious movement along the Indo-Pak international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials. A search operation was launched on Wednesday morning but nothing was found, said officials. (HT representational)

