Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF opens fire in RS Pura sector

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 02, 2025 06:42 AM IST

A fire was opened following a speculation of a suspicious movement along the Indo-Pak international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) opened a speculative fire at a suspicious movement along the Indo-Pak international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials.

A search operation was launched on Wednesday morning but nothing was found, said officials. (HT representational)
A search operation was launched on Wednesday morning but nothing was found, said officials. (HT representational)

“Alert BSF troops fired nearly a dozen rounds at a suspicious movement around midnight. A search operation was launched on Wednesday morning but nothing was found,” said officials.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On