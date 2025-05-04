Menu Explore
BSF recover pistol, two magazines from a field

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
May 04, 2025 10:26 PM IST

Border Security Force recovered a pistol body (without slide) along with two magazines from a field adjacent to Lakha Singh Wala Hither village in Ferozepur district on Sunday.

In a third operation led to the recovery of one DJI Air 3S drone from a field near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district. (HT File)

In a second incident today, acting on information provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a search operation was launched by BSF troops, at around 12.35pm, the team recovered one packet of heroin (gross weight: 550 grams) from a field near Mahawa village in Amritsar district.

In another operation, the BSF, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, conducted a search based on intelligence input from the BSF Intelligence Wing. The operation led to the recovery of one DJI Air 3S drone from a field near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district.

