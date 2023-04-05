BSF seizes 12-kg heroin at Punjab border with Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered 12 kg of heroin in two operations at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. Border Security Force personnel carrying out a search near Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The first incident was reported in Amritsar sector’s Dhanoe Kalan village in Ajnala sub division. “Our personnel at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan at 8.50pm on Tuesday. According to the drill, the personnel reacted immediately to intercept the drone by firing at it,” a BSF spokesperson said.

After a search of the area, three packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape were recovered from the wheat fields of Bachiwind village in Amritsar. “On opening the three packets, we found nine smaller packets containing contraband suspected to be heroin. The gross weight was about 9.5kg,” he said.

The second incident was reported in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday morning.

“On a specific information, BSF personnel recovered five bottles filled with contraband suspected to be heroin, concealed in the wheat fields, in a scattered manner near Mehandipur village in Tarn Taran district,” the spokesperson said.

He said the gross weight of the recovered bottles containing the narcotics was 2.638kg.