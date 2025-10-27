BSF recovers 5.3-kg ‘heroin’ in RS Pura sector of Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered around 5.3kg of suspected heroin during a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the RS Pura sector early on Monday.

The suspected heroin is believed to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone in RS Pura that is located along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu district, said officials.

A BSF spokesperson said the personnel acted on precise intelligence and foiled yet another attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics into Indian territory. “Based on specific information received from BSF intelligence, a special operation was planned, and a special ambush was laid in the depth area of RS Pura,” he said.

During a search in the morning, two packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing the suspected contraband were recovered from a field of Bidipur village.

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) Chiter Pal termed it a “big achievement”, stating that the forces had foiled attempts of the neighbouring country to push contraband across the border. “This is a big catch. We have been successful in stopping the designs of the neighbouring country. We will investigate,” BSF DIG Chiter Pal said.

Jammu district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Joginder Singh said, “Acting promptly on inputs by BSF regarding suspicious drone activity near International border, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by Jammu Police and 120 Bn BSF during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Bidhipur Jattan area of RS Pura sector. During search at first light, two yellow coloured packets of narcotics were recovered from the paddy fields at Bidhipur Jattan.”

The area is near international border and it is suspected that the consignment was dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Indian Territory, he added.

Each packet appeared to contain heroin like substance, recovery memo has also been prepared in presence of magistrate and the recovered packets contain appropriately 5 kg heroin like substance worth ₹35 crores in the international market, said the SSP.

In this regard a case under section 8/21/22 of NDPS Act has been registered and investigation of case has been taken up by station house officer of RS Pura police station. Police is thoroughly examining both the backward and forward linkages in the case and more breakthroughs are expected, he added.