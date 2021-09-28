Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers ammo, drugs, fake currency in Jammu
The ammo, drugs and fake currency recovered by BSF in Jammu on Monday. (HT Photo)
BSF recovers ammo, drugs, fake currency in Jammu

Sources from BSF said that fake currency was in the denomination of 500 and 1,000 notes, which were inside a bag found along the IB in Jammu
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:18 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, drugs and fake currency along the International Border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

“BSF achieved a big success when they recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, narcotics and FICN from International Border in Akhnoor area,” said a BSF spokesperson on Monday. Acting on a specific input, a search operation was launched wherein a bag was found hidden in thick grass, he added. It was found containing four pistols, eight magazines, a packet of heroin-like substance and 2.75 lakh in fake Indian currency, he said.

Official sources said that fake currency was in the denomination of 500 and 1,000 notes.

“They were of old currency, which are not in use anymore following demonetisation. The consignment was hidden in wild grass in Chicken Neck area. However, it was not dropped by any quadcopter,” they said.

