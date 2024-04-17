BSF recovers body of farmer washed away in river near Indo Pakistan border
The deceased was identified as Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Dona Telu Mal, a border village in Ferozepur.
Nearly two weeks after a farmer drowned in a river close to the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) retrieved his body on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Dona Telu Mal, a border village in Ferozepur.
The BSF carried out extensive search operations over the last two weeks, but the body remained untraced.
On Tuesday, some locals spotted a body floating on the river and alerted the 155th Battalion of the BSF. Acting swiftly, the BSF troops used a speedboat to try and retrieve the body but due to the strong current, the body drifted into Pakistani territory. The 155th Battalion then contacted the Pakistan Rangers, and after a flag meeting, took possession of the deceased’s body, confirmed a BSF official.
The body was later handed over to the farmer’s family members.