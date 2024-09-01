BSF recovers drone & heroin in Tarn Taran

BSF recovered a China-made drone and over 500g of heroin in Punjab's Tarn Taran district after a tip-off, thwarting another narcotics intrusion attempt.
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a packet of heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday.
The force, following a tip-off, conducted a search operation and found the drone and the packet containing heroin, weighing over 500 grams, from a field near Naushera Dhalla village in the district.
The BSF informed that the seized drone is China-made.
The security forces managed to thwart yet another attempt of drone intrusion along with narcotics consignment in Punjab from across the border, the BSF said.
A statement released by the public relations officer of the force said: “On August 7, a joint search operation was conducted by the BSF and Punjab police in the border area of Tarn Taran district following a tip-off from the BSF intelligence wing about the presence of a fallen drone in the area. The drone was seized by the force.”