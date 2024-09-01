BSF recovers drone & heroin in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a packet of heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday. The drone and the packet of heroin which were later seized by the BSF in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (ANI)

The force, following a tip-off, conducted a search operation and found the drone and the packet containing heroin, weighing over 500 grams, from a field near Naushera Dhalla village in the district.

The BSF informed that the seized drone is China-made.

The security forces managed to thwart yet another attempt of drone intrusion along with narcotics consignment in Punjab from across the border, the BSF said.

A statement released by the public relations officer of the force said: “On August 7, a joint search operation was conducted by the BSF and Punjab police in the border area of Tarn Taran district following a tip-off from the BSF intelligence wing about the presence of a fallen drone in the area. The drone was seized by the force.”