BSF recovers heroin, pistols near Pakistan border in Amritsar

In a release, BSF said a search operation was launched on Tuesday night, which continued till noon on March 12 and led to the recovery of narcotics.

“A total of six packets of heroin (gross weight - 3.319kg), two .30-bore pistols, and two smartphones were recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village of Hardo Rattan of District Amritsar. The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and copper wire loops with illumination strips were found attached to them,” the BSF release said.

Earlier, in a joint operation, BSF troops and Punjab Police recovered a packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 523gms) from the border area of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. ANI