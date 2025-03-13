Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF recovers heroin, pistols near Pakistan border in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

A total of six packets of heroin (gross weight - 3.319kg), two .30-bore pistols, and two smartphones were recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village of Hardo Rattan of District Amritsar: BSF said

Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered 3.319kg heroin, two pistols and two smartphones from Hardo Rattan in Amritsar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and copper wire loops with illumination strips were found attached to them,” the BSF release said (Sourced)
The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and copper wire loops with illumination strips were found attached to them,” the BSF release said (Sourced)

In a release, BSF said a search operation was launched on Tuesday night, which continued till noon on March 12 and led to the recovery of narcotics.

“A total of six packets of heroin (gross weight - 3.319kg), two .30-bore pistols, and two smartphones were recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village of Hardo Rattan of District Amritsar. The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, and copper wire loops with illumination strips were found attached to them,” the BSF release said.

Earlier, in a joint operation, BSF troops and Punjab Police recovered a packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 523gms) from the border area of Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. ANI

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On