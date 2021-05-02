BSF seized 205kg heroin this year, highest for same period in 5 years

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized around 215-kg heroin till April 30 this year along the 553-km-long border with Pakistan this year, which is the highest in the corresponding periods of last five years. The recovery was around 130 kg and 75 kg for the corresponding periods of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Officials of the BSF say prolonged foggy season was the main reason behind the increase in attempts to push drugs into India. “This year, the fog engulfed the border areas till March end anti-national elements across the border took advantage of it. Also, the water level of the rivers and their tributaries along the border remained high this year, paving the way for the smugglers to push in contrabands into the Indian territory,” said a senior BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named.

He said, “Our troops remained extra vigilant and most of attempts were thwarted. We were also successful in catching a Pakistani smuggler.” On April 8, a Pakistani national, who was trying to push in a heroin consignment into the Indian territory near Khemkaran border in Tarn Taran district, was apprehended. With the arrest of Ajmad Ali (19) of Lahore, the BSF had also seized 21-kg heroin and two smart phones from the area. Same day, a Pakistani smuggler was neutralised by the BSF near border outpost (BoP) Kakkar in Amritsar district. From the spot, 22-kg heroin and two AK-47 rifles were also recovered. During these operations, the BSF had also identified two Indian smugglers, including one Jagdish Singh Bhura, who lives in Belgium and has been involved in many terror activities in India.

A senior Punjab Police official said, “Besides breaking the supply chain of the drugs in the state, our personnel have been ensuring to attach the assets of the drug smugglers. Due to the increased vigil and strictness of the Punjab Police, there has been a huge shortage of the drugs. Seeing the supply chain broken, desperate Pakistani smugglers leaving no stone unturned to push in more contraband into India. However, with the help of the BSF officials, we have strengthened our second line of defence along the border, and every suspect is monitored.”

The seizure of the BSF is different from the recoveries by the Punjab Police. The 22-kg heroin that was seized near the Kakkar BoP was in the kitty of the Punjab Police as the operation was on the basis of Amritsar-rural police’s input.