News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF seizes China-made drone from Amritsar

BSF seizes China-made drone from Amritsar

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Jan 16, 2024 07:58 AM IST

“Following specific inputs about the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bharopal village in Amritsar on January 15 afternoon,” BSF Punjab Frontier stated.

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Bharopal village of Amritsar on Monday, officials said.

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Bharopal village of Amritsar on Monday, officials said. (SOURCE: BSF/Twitter)
The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Bharopal village of Amritsar on Monday, officials said. (SOURCE: BSF/Twitter)

“During the search, the party successfully recovered a small drone -- a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China). The recovery took place near the DCB drain adjacent the village,” it added.

Earlier on January 11, the BSF had recovered another China-made Pakistani drone carrying a drug consignment near the International Border in Amritsar.

