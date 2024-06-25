BSF seizes Chinese drone, 560gm heroin in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a drone with 560 grams of heroin in Ferozepur on Monday evening. The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a drone with 560 grams of heroin in Ferozepur on Monday evening. (HT Photo)

A BSF spokesperson revealed that during a search operation on Monday evening, the troops recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Four illuminating sticks were also found attached to the packet, which was tied to the drone with a metal wire. It was recovered from a field adjacent to Raja Rai village in Ferozepur district. The recovered drone has been identified as a made in China.