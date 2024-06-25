 BSF seizes Chinese drone, 560gm heroin in Ferozepur - Hindustan Times
BSF seizes Chinese drone, 560gm heroin in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 26, 2024 05:04 AM IST

A BSF spokesperson revealed that during a search operation on Monday evening, the troops recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin. The BSF has seized a drone with 560 grams of heroin in Ferozepur on Monday evening.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a drone with 560 grams of heroin in Ferozepur on Monday evening.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a drone with 560 grams of heroin in Ferozepur on Monday evening. (HT Photo)
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a drone with 560 grams of heroin in Ferozepur on Monday evening. (HT Photo)

A BSF spokesperson revealed that during a search operation on Monday evening, the troops recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin.

Four illuminating sticks were also found attached to the packet, which was tied to the drone with a metal wire. It was recovered from a field adjacent to Raja Rai village in Ferozepur district. The recovered drone has been identified as a made in China.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF seizes Chinese drone, 560gm heroin in Ferozepur
