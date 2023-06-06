Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF shoots down Pakistan drone near Amritsar border

BSF shoots down Pakistan drone near Amritsar border

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 06, 2023 12:54 AM IST

As per a BSF spokesperson, at 9.45 pm, BSF troops deployed in depth area, detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village and immediately gunned it down.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday night shot down a Pakistan drone carrying narcotics into the Indian territory near the international border in Amritsar.

A Pakistan drone and heroin seized by BSF personnel near the border in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI)
A Pakistan drone and heroin seized by BSF personnel near the border in Amritsar on Monday. (PTI)

As per a BSF spokesperson, at 9.45 pm, BSF troops deployed in depth area, detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village and immediately gunned it down.

“Following a search, the BSF troops recovered a black-coloured drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics (heroin), attached with the drone, from the fields in the village,” he said.

He added, “The gross weight of the recovered consignment of heroin is 3.2 kg.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf
bsf
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out