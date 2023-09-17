News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF special DG reviews security scenario in Samba

BSF special DG reviews security scenario in Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 17, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The special DG later visited Samba border area and was briefed about threats being faced by the BSF, ranging from trans-border tunnelling and smuggling by Pakistan

Amid spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, special director general of Border Security Force (BSF) western command YB Khurania reviewed security scenario along the India-Pakistan international border in Samba sector, officials said on Saturday.

Special DG of western command of the BSF, YB Khurania at a forward location in Samba sector. (HT Photo)
Special DG of western command of the BSF, YB Khurania at a forward location in Samba sector. (HT Photo)

“The special DG (western command) arrived at the frontier headquarters of the BSF on Friday for a three-day visit to review the security scenario on Jammu international border,” said a BSF spokesperson.

“BSF Jammu Inspector General DK Boora gave a presentation to special DG covering the critical aspects of border security and domination in the area,” the spokesperson added.

The special DG later visited Samba border area and was briefed about threats being faced by the BSF, ranging from trans-border tunnelling and smuggling by Pakistan.

“He was shown various border domination aspects on the ground. Special emphasis was given to the challenges posed by Pakistani drones from across the border,” the spokesperson added.

Khurania addressed the troops on the ground and praised them for their effective duties round the clock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out