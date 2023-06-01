Pakistan intruder gunned down in Samba district

The BSF men on Thursday morning gunned down a Pakistani intruder along the 198-km long India-Pak international border in Samba district, said officials. The army on Wednesday had foiled an infiltration attempt on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector and arrested three terrorists. (File photo)

“In the early hours of Thursday, the alert BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB (international border) from Pakistani side in Samba area,” said a BSF spokesperson.

“The intruder was challenged by the troops but he kept advancing towards the border fence. The troops fired on him and shot him dead,” he added.

Prima facie, no weapon or narcotics were found with him. Further details were being ascertained.

The army on Wednesday had foiled an infiltration attempt on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector and arrested three terrorists.

The army had also seized a consignment of arms and ammunition which included a 10-kg improvised explosive device (IED) from the terrorists, who belonged to Karmara village.